FIO Protocol Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $15.63 million and $575,651.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045412 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.