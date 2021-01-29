Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $4.65 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00013679 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $53.42 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,017.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.43 or 0.04060926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00396301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.01196611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 104.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00411294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00252261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,480,510 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

