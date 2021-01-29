First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 2,195,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,990,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 654,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,134,053 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 621,280 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,212,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

