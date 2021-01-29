First Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FRBA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. 36,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,128. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

