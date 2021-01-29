First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

