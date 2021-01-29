First Bank & Trust Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

