First Bank & Trust Has $2.62 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

