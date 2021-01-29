First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,604,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,810.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.