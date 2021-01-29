First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

