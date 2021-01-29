First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 518,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 439,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

