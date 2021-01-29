First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFNW. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

