First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFNW. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

