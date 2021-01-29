First Foundation Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First Foundation by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.