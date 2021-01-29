First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

FFWM opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Foundation by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $7,528,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

