First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield Sells 25,151 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 4,821,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
