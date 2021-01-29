First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous dividend of $0.20.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years.

Shares of FIBK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 229,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

