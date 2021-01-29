First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. 290,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.