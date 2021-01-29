First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.80

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$22.40, with a volume of 3677195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4274153 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$360,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,014,000. Insiders sold 170,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,954 over the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

