First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.80

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$22.40, with a volume of 3677195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.22.
In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$360,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,014,000. Insiders sold 170,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,954 over the last 90 days.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
