First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,977. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

