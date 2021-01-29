First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 40,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

