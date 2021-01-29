First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,511. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $533,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

FMBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

