First Northwest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 19,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

