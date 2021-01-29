First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 98.9% in January

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE FEO remained flat at $$14.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
