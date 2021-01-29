First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 98.9% in January

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FEO remained flat at $$14.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 429.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

