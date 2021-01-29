First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 189.1% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FEM opened at $25.86 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

