First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 326.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FEMS opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter.

