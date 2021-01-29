First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.87. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 76,991 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

