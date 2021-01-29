First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,064,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

