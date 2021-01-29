First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 895.1% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a growth of 895.1% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.51 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

