First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

