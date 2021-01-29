First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

