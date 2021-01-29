First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 391.8% from the December 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

