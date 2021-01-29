First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 349.4% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

