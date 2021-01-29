First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 480.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $82.74 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

