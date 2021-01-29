First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.71

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $21.75. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 606,665 shares trading hands.

The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.54

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

