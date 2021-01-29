First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, an increase of 357.7% from the December 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

RDVY stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

