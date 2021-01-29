First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 194.8% in January

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 194.8% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FYX opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $86.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

