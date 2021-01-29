First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $9,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.