First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FSZ opened at $61.86 on Friday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.