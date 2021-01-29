First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.