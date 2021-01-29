FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

FCFS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.48. 14,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

