FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGROY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.