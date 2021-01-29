Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

