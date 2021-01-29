Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO)’s (FCU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) alerts:

FCU opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.35. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.