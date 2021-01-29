Fivebalance (FBN) Trading 584.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 380.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Fivebalance token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $191,426.18 and approximately $185.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 584.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

About Fivebalance

FBN is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 760,164,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,365,353 tokens. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Token Trading

Fivebalance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

