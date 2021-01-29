Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $29.85 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $29.85 million and $14.89 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00311474 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

