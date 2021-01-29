Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. 9,309,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

