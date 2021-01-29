FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $77,612.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. FLO has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $77,612.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.