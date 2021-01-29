Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLTDF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FLTDF opened at $38.50 on Friday. Flow Traders has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

