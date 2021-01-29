FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the December 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $$37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $37.25.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
