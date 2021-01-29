Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 11,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

FLGZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

