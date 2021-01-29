Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 2,954,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,760,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 262.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

